Whoa! Is Caitlyn Jenner ready to bare it all? A new report claims the transgender icon is planning to go completely naked before the camera to reveal her new body.

Caitlyn Jenner, 67, is getting ready for a revealing new interview with Diane Sawyer and the release of her memoir, but that’s not all. Now, a new report claims that Caitlyn is going to strip down an debut her fab new body after confirming that she’s had gender reassignment surgery. News of a nude shoot comes from the Daily Mail, who claims it will be Caitlyn’s biggest moment since confirming she was transgender during her first televised interview in April 2015.

Apparently, it was Caitlyn’s son, Brody, 33, who revealed her plans to the rest of the family. “Brody told them that Caitlyn has planned and booked a full nude photo shoot,” a source tells the outlet. However, it seems that the Kardashian clan isn’t taking the news so well. The source added, “They were like, ‘that’s unacceptable, it’s taking things too far.'”

The source went on to claim that Caitlyn doing a nude shoot would be the Kardashian’s “worst nightmare”, saying that “unveiling her [new body] with a fully naked photo spread is going way too far.” Yikes.

Hopefully Caitlyn will open up about whether or not she plans to go nude during her interview with Diane. Caitlyn’s latest sit down with Diane for 20/20 will air on Friday at 10pm ET on ABC. We’re really looking forward to seeing what she has to say this time around!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU want to see Caitlyn pose nude now that she’s had her gender reassignment surgery? Comment below, let us know!

