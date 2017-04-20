Caitlyn Jenner opened up what led to her decision to have gender confirmation surgery in a super sweet moment with her ex Kris. The two ladies chatted about their new lives over glasses of wine in a clip from an upcoming ‘KUWTK’ that will warm your heart!

Caitlyn Jenner, 67, got real with Kris Jenner, 61, about why she decided to undergo gender reassignment surgery. At the first, Caitlyn did not want to talk about it at all in a clip from an upcoming Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “Don’t even go down this road, ’cause I’m not talking about it,” she warned her ex wife.

The subject came up when Caitlyn brought up the gun she still had in Kris’ house, which was registered in her old name, Bruce Jenner. She explained to the 61-year-old that, in some states, she wouldn’t be able to change the registration to her new name unless she had the gender reassignment surgery. “Would you have [had the surgery if that wasn’t the case]?” Kris asked. At that point, Caitlyn shut the conversation down.

The ladies were eventually able to have a more open conversation over a glass of wine, even joking around about how Bruce used to pee sitting down…and how Kris now totally understands why.

Caitlyn revealed she underwent gender confirmation surgery in her upcoming memoir. “You want to know, so now you know. Which is why this is the first time, and the last time, I will ever speak of it.” She explained that she won’t go into too much detail, but she’s happy. “I just want to have all the right parts. I am also tired of tucking the damn thing in all the time,” she said.

