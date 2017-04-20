Would You Rock A Bubble Ponytail Like Olivia Culpo? New Trend

Courtesy of Instagram

A plain ponytail is classic and cute, but can get repetitive. An easy update is to rock a bubble ponytail like Olivia Culpo did on April 19. Do you love this look? Let us know below and find out how to do it!

Olivia Culpo rocked this super cool bubble ponytail on April 19. It was styled by Justine Marjan, a superstar hairstylist who also works with stars like Kim Kardashian, Shay Mitchell, and Kerry Washington.

Of course, we have seen this look before — we spotted a similar bubble ponytail on Kendall Jenner back in April of 2016 at the MTV Movie Awards — is this becoming the next big hair trend?

Justine broke down how to create the easy look on her Instagram:

1. “Prep damp hair with TRESemme Beauty Full Mousse and Reverie’s Mare Mediterranean Sea Salt Spray. Then blow dry with ghd air blow dryer for lots of texture.

2. Attach Beauty Works clip in extensions to the top half of hair then spray roots with The Ouai Texturizing Hairspray and gather with hands into a high half up pony.

3. Repeat on bottom half of hair but apply clip in extensions upside down, then gather hair and add to the first pony.

4. Spray Oribe Dry Texture Spray Throughout then tease the base of the pony and add an elastic. Continue all the way down.

5. Spray with Bumble and Bumble Strong Hold Hairspray to Finish.”

Of course, if you don’t have that much time or already have long, thick hair, you can skip the extensions. Then, this look can be yours in 5 minutes!

HollywoodLifers, would you follow this bubble ponytail how to? Would you wear the hairstyle like Olivia Culpo and Kendall Jenner?

