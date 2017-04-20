Bill O’Reilly Might Score $25 Million After Being Fired By FOX News: Fair Or Unforgivable?

REX/Shutterstock

Bill O’Reilly got fired from Fox News on Apr. 19, but he’s not going without a major chunk of change! The former cable news host got the boot after being accused of sexual harassment and he’s leaving with a reported $25 million in his pocket! Do you think his payout is fair? Well the story doesn’t even end there…

Bill O’Reilly got fired from Fox News, parent company 21st Century Fox confirmed on Apr. 19. The 67 year-old host of cable news smash hit The O’Reilly Factor was let go after allegations of sexual harassment came out of the woodwork. We have a feeling Bill will be just fine. He was reportedly given a $25 million payout, according to the The Financial Times. That’s just one year of Bill’s salary, but he could have had even more!

The host reportedly just signed a four-year contract in Jan. that would’ve paid him a whooping $100 million over that time! Bill only walked away with only a quarter of that. Does that feel fair to you? The women who accused Bill only received $13 million total in payouts, but that’s only a fraction in comparison to Bill’s reported outrageous $25 million! $85 million has now been paid out in relation to sexual harassment cases at Fox Nows, but $65 million went to exit packages, according to The New York Times. The news channel has been swamped with sex scandals like Bill’s and the ousted former chairman Roger Ailes. He received an astronomical $40 million when he was forced out.

“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel,” 21st Century Fox said in a statement released on Wednesday. While Bill has a ton of supporters across the country, many in Hollywood celebrated him getting the boot. “A WIN for Women & the Men who Respect them,” actor Debra Messing, 48, tweeted.

