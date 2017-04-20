Bella Thorne Reveals Painful Battle With Depression & Dyslexia

REX/Shutterstock

Here we thought Bella Thorne’s life was all sunshine and nipple flashes, when it turns out she has been battling some serious issues. We’ve got the details on how the racy actress has dealt with depression and dyslexia.

Bella Thorne is never one to keep quiet about what’s going on in her life. She told the world she’s bisexual in Aug. of 2016 and has long been outspoken about having the reading disorder dyslexia. The star had another shocking revelation on Apr. 4 when she tweeted to the world that, “Came to the conclusion that I struggle with depression:/ you aren’t alone.” Wow! The 19-year-old has become an inspiration to so many by being open and honest with her fans, and now she’s sharing how she came to the conclusion that she was depressed. “It was kind of a gradual process,” she tells PEOPLE. “It’s a slow, gradual process to getting to that lightbulb.”

The Famous in Love star said that as a result of keeping nothing a secret, she’s received so much love and support. “There have been quite a few people, with the depression, being bisexual and the dyslexia, that I’ve got some really amazing letters and stories.”

“There was this one guy, he came to me and he was in his early 40’s…and he said, ‘Bella, I just want to stop you and thank you so much … I’m dyslexic and I have a six-year-old daughter and I can’t read her a bedtime story at night. I can’t make it through and I’ve been so embarrassed.” The star continued, “She looked at him and was like, ‘It’s okay daddy, Bella is dyslexic too. It was one of the most inspiring things I’ve ever heard. It’s why we do what we do.” Aww, what a gal!

Bella took some heat when she tweeted about her depression because it came off as somewhat flip. She later deleted the tweet and told Yahoo! Style, that, “I took it down because maybe some people were hurt by what I said in some way. I just wanted to say, ‘You’re not alone.’ The people you think have the most perfect lives, don’t,” she said. “I wasn’t saying that I clinically went to a doctor. I didn’t know it was a big thing. You can judge me for believing my beliefs. It’s so OK for you to be unhappy, or to think these things.” You can’t please all the people all the time Bella!

HollywoodLifers, do you appreciate Bella being so open and honest with her fans? Do you find her inspiring?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.