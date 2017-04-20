How You Can Master The Art Of Retro, Mod Dressing Just Like Bella Hadid

REX/Shutterstock

Lately, Bella Hadid has been rocking a different retro look everyday & her outfits just keep getting better. Mastering the art of retro, mod dressing is super hard, but we have tips on how you can pull off the trend just like Bella!

Bella Hadid, 20, has officially proved that she can pull off any trend from any era. While she’s been bringing back a ton of ’90s trends lately, her latest look was full-on ’60s mod and we’re obsessed. Bella was out and about in London on April 19th when she opted to wear a fuzzy crop top with a mini skirt, hat, and fishnet tights. Pulling off a mod look is seriously hard, but not impossible. We have some fun and easy tips on how you can master the art of mod dressing just like Bella!

Bella opted to wear a fuzzy pink crop top which she paired with a high-waisted gray mini skirt with zipper details on the front. She accessorized her look with a leather jacket draped over her shoulders, a cadet hat, combat boots, and a cool pair of fishnet WOLFORD Banua Tights, but the main aspect of her look was her flawless cat-eye eyeliner. One of the mod dressing staples is a mini skirt and Bella rocks them all the time! When mastering the mod look, think Twiggy, and if you’re not familiar with the model, then read our quick and easy tips.

If you want to get the sixties mod look these are some essentials:

1. A mini skirt.

2. Cat-eye eyeliner.

3. A hat.

4. A shift dress.

5. Peter Pan collars.

6. Knee-high socks/ tights.

7. Patent leather boots/ Mary-Janes.

8. Try a blouse or dress with a pussy bow.

What do you guys think of mod dressing? Will you try the retro trend like Bella Hadid?

