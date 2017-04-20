Courtesy of Instagram

Showing off her impressive post-baby bod, Amanda Seyfried flaunted her slim figure in front of the cameras for the 1st time since giving birth to her & her husband Thomas Sadoski’s baby girl! The new mom wowed in a form-fitting black frock, & we cannot believe how quickly she’s slimmed down.

New parents — AND newlyweds — Amanda Seyfried, 31, and Thomas Sadoski, 40, are out and about! Making their debut red carpet appearance after welcoming their first child, the two looked absolutely adorable together, and Amanda TOTALLY rocked her sleek black dress. The duo stepped out on Apr. 19 at the 2017 World of Children Hero Awards in Beverly Hills in order to support a friend, according to Thomas’ Instagram.

Newlyweds Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski made their first red carpet appearance as a married couple: https://t.co/vN2KT9L6kY pic.twitter.com/xQm0DZ5dbT — The Knot (@theknot) April 20, 2017

News broke back in March that Amanda and Thomas had welcomed their baby girl, but no other details have been released since — including the infant’s exact birthdate and her name. For those who need a refresher, Amanda announced her pregnancy in November by showing up to the Givenchy press launch for the brand’s new Live Irrésistible fragrance. The actress appeared at the event sporting an unmistakable bump — letting the world know she was about to be a mom!

And it seems as if Amanda and Thomas are just full of surprises. After all, while appearing on the Late Late Show on March 16, the actor revealed that he and Amanda had tied the knot in secret just days earlier — on Mar. 12 to be exact. “We eloped…we just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing,” Thomas gushed of his and Amanda’s special day. “We had a great day. It was perfect.” Aw!

The lovebirds first met while working together on the off-Broadway show The Way We Get By in 2015. They began their romance when they reunited on the set of their upcoming film The Last Word.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how amazing does Amanda look so soon after giving birth? Are you dying to see her and Thomas’ daughter?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.