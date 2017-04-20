Courtesy of Instagram

Is it just us or do Jennifer Lopez’s & Alex Rodriquez’s daughters TOTALLY look like twins? But not only do the girls — 9 & 12 — look eerily similar, they’re also super close. Posing for a cute pic, the duo def resembled sisters — which only goes to show how well J.Lo & A-Rod are blending their fams!

Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Alex Rodriguez, 41, only took their romance public a few weeks ago, but already they’re actively blending their families — and whatever they’re doing, it seems to be working! After all, Jennifer’s only daughter — and twin to son Max — Emme Maribel Muñiz, 9, and Alex’s oldest daughter Natasha Alexander, 12, already LOOK the part of sisters! …And honestly, we’re totally loving it! I mean seriously, how cute are they?

#couchpotatoes #eastersundaywiththekids (📸: Ana Carballosa / @lacarba) A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Apr 16, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

Proving how beautifully her and A-Rod’s families get along — Alex is also the proud father of daughter Ella Alexander, 8 — Jen took to Instagram on Apr. 18, showing off a super sweet snapshot of Emme and Natasha posing together. “Tashi and lulu…🌺🌸 💕,” the “Ain’t Your Mama” singer captioned the BFF pic. In the photo, Natasha has Emme on her back as they both smile into the camera — looking like total twins BTW.

And we’re not the only ones who think the two youngsters look nearly identical! “Look like sisters…😍😍😍 #blendedfamily,” one commenter wrote on the superstar’s pic. Another gushed, “The girls look like sisters. Maybe future stepsisters.” As of right now, these two might actually be on that track! After all, Alex and Jennifer have been nearly inseparable lately — even treating themselves AND their kids to a fun Easter weekend getaway in the Dominican Republic.

“Jen and Alex woke up early and had Easter baskets outside lined up on the patio waiting for their kids,” a source told E! News of how the two families celebrated Easter Sunday on Apr. 16. “They had family and friends over for an egg hunt on the sprawling lawn of the property.” How fun does that sound? That same day, the former Yankees star took to Instagram and shared a pic of himself with his daughters and J.Lo’s son relaxing indoors. They all def look like one big happy bunch!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you shocked by how similar Jennifer’s daughter looks to Alex’s daughter? So crazy, right?

