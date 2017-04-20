Aaron Hernandez: Was Former NFL Star’s Death From Football-Related Brain Injuries?

REX/Shutterstock

Aaron Hernandez’s lawyer believes the late NFL star’s death could have been the result of CTE, a tragic football-related brain injury. Lawyer Jose Baez is livid, claiming that the medical examiner’s office won’t release Aaron’s brain! Why are they refusing to cooperate?

After former NFL star and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez, 27, committed suicide in his prison cell on April 19, his lawyer Jose Baez vowed to open an investigation into his death. Baez, as well as Aaron’s family, didn’t believe that the Patriots star would ever commit suicide, and found his sudden death suspicious. As part of that investigation, they’re trying to determine if he was suffering from CTE, a traumatic brain injury that sometimes affects football players after continuously being slammed in the head from their sport.

Baez was livid in a press conference on April 20, telling reporters outside the Worcester Medical Examiner’s office in Massachusetts that the medical examiner was interfering with their investigation and withholding Aaron’s brain! That’s something that really happens; they released Aaron’s body, according to Baez, but wouldn’t give up his brain. Why would they do such a thing?

“The medical examiner’s office has determined that their office will retain the brain of Aaron Hernandez, and that their office is better equipped than Boston University’s CTE unit, the most renowned unit in the world as it relates to CTE studies,” Baez said in the press conference, stating that the family had planned on April 19 to take Aaron’s brain to be examined at Boston University.

“It is our position that they are holding his brain illegally…We do not have confidence in the medical examiner’s office here, and there is no reason for them not to have confidence in [Boston University].” he said, visibly angry. “We are investigating everything and keeping all of our options open. If we don’t get answers quickly, we will go to court and we will name specific individuals if we need to.” It’s unknown why the M.E. is holding on to Aaron’s brain, or when/if they’ll release it to Boston University.

