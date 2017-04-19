Amber Portwood ‘Devastated’ Over Fiance Matt Baier Abuse Claims: They’re ‘Not True’

Courtesy of Instagram

Amber Portwood wants the world to know that she’s NOT abusive to her fiance Matt Baier after shocking pics of his battered face emerged on April 19. A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she’s ‘devastated’ by the claims.

Here we go again! Teen Mom star Amber Portwood, 26, found herself back in hot water on April 19 after a picture surfaced of her 45-year-old fiance Matt Baier’s bruised and bleeding face along with claims that Amber caused the injuries. Now, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the allegations are totally false, and that Amber is heartbroken by the claims.

“Amber feels horrible about the alleged abuse that is being reported,” the source explained. “She knows that it is absolutely not true and Amber has never laid a finger on Matt. The rumor is actually devastating to her after how far she’s come to change her life and reputation.”

Of course, Amber has had many legal issues in the past. The Teen Mom star had struggled with drug abuse and in 2010 she was charged with domestic battery and neglect when she was filmed beating up her ex Gary Shirley in front of their daughter Leah on the show. This altercation left Gary with full custody of Leah.

Amber spent 17 months in prison after several failed stints in rehab. However, she has done a lot of work on herself and been clean for many years, so we don’t blame her for being upset that these new accusations could do damage to her already precarious reputation. We hope for her and her family’s sake that the claims aren’t true and she bounces back from this!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Amber caused the injuries to Matt’s face, or was this whole thing blown out of proportion? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.