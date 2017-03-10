Lil Kim & Faith Evans ‘Shared A Laugh’ On Anniversary Of Biggie’s Death After Feud

REX/Shutterstock

Aww! Lil Kim and Faith Evans are bonding over the love they both shared for Biggie Smalls. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how that pair was able to share a laugh together on the 20th anniversary of his death

There was no love lost back in the 1990’s, when Biggie Smalls had a steamy romance with protegé Lil Kim, 42, before turning around and marrying her enemy Faith Evans, 43. Needless to say, the two women hated each other for years. With the 20th anniversary of B.I.G.’s passing, they’ve long since buried the hatched and are bonding over memories of him. “Kim loves and respects Faith and they squashed that age-old beef. They’re pretty much sisters and truth be told, Big is the one the brought them closer. Biggie wouldn’t want the two most important women in his life, besides his mother, fight one another,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Kim and Faith talk often and no doubt shared a laugh today,” our insider adds. Things were pretty crazy back in the day when they were both Bad Boy Records label mates and Biggie — real name Christopher Wallace — had so much love for both women. His untimely death at age 24 following a drive by shooting left each of the ladies absolutely shattered.

It took a long time for the women to bond after being part of one of rap’s greatest love triangles, but they are now as tight as can be. Lil Kim detailed how time has healed old wounds when she called in to the DJ Whoo Kid’s show on Shade 45 in May of 2016. She shared that, “At the end of the day, we’re family whether we like it or not, but we’ve always been fans of each others’ music. I think we are really sisters in a certain sense. I’m a part of the estate. She’s a part of the estate. We’re a part of Big, and we both share a lot in common. We all realized how strong we could be together.”

HollywoodLifers, are you happy that Kim and Faith are friends now?

