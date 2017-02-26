Bill Paxton: 5 Things To Know About The Late ‘Titanic’ & ‘Twister’ Star

REX/Shutterstock

Actor Bill Paxton tragically passed away at the age of 61 on Feb. 25, leaving the world short one truly amazing star. Here is everything you need to know about Bill.

1. He was a jack-of-all-trades in Hollywood.

Before Bill Paxton died due to complications from surgery on Feb. 25 at the age of 61, he was not only a famous movie star, but a director as well. “Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker,” Bill’s family said in a statement to ABC.

2. Bill appeared in some of the most famous ’80s & ’90s movies.

If you’re a millennial and recognize Bill’s face, it’s probably because he starred in one of your favorite “grown-up” movies when you were a kid. Bill had leading roles in The Terminator (1984), Weird Science (1985), Aliens (1986), Predator 2 (1990), True Lies (1994), Apollo 13 (1995), Twister (1996), and Titanic (1997). Remember the guy who listened to an elderly Rose’s tale while searching for the “Heart of the Ocean” throughout the whole movie ? That was Bill!

3. Bill didn’t just stick to film roles.

The famous actor took to the small screen every now and then to star in powerhouse shows like HBO’s Big Love (2006–2011) and was even nominated for an Emmy alongside his co-star Kevin Costner for his work on the History Channel’s miniseries Hatfields & McCoys (2012).

4. He was starring in a new series that just premiered.

Bill was currently starring as Detective Frank Roarke on CBS’ Training Day, a crime-thriller series that is set 15 years after the events of the film of the same name. The show premiered less than a month ago on Feb. 2.

5. He was married twice and has two children.

Bill was married to his first wife, Kelly Rowan, from 1979-1980. He then married his wife, Louise Newbury, in 1987. Louise and Bill had two children together — Lydia, 19, and James, 22.

