Daytona 500 Live Stream: Watch NASCAR’s Biggest Race Online

Gentleman start your engines! The Daytona 500 is NASCAR’s premiere event and the 59th annual race is here Feb. 26. We’ve got your way to watch all of the dramatic action via live stream!

Woo hoo! The 59th annual running of the Daytona 500 is upon us so pull up a chair and get ready for the mother of all NASCAR races. Hendrick Motorsports is looking good with Chase Elliott, 21, in the pole position and Dale Earnhardt Jr., 42, right behind him as number two. The green flag drops at 2pm EST Feb. 26, so scroll down for the link on how to watch via live stream!

Dale said if he won a title this year he’d think about retiring, so if he wins the Daytona 500 could this be the end of his prolific racing career? “It seems like it sounds like a reasonable decision. Peyton Manning went out on top, people probably wished he’d stuck around a little bit,” he revealed on the race’s media day. NOOO!!! We can’t imagine NASCAR without Dale Jr. The “Pied Piper” of Daytona is a two-time winner, having triumphed in 2004 and 2014 and has won the Most Popular Driver Award fourteen times. To say he’s beloved at the race is an understatement.

The gang’s all here and ready to celebrate #DaytonaDay! The #Daytona500 is this Sunday, at 1pm ET on FOX. pic.twitter.com/AQCKukYxQJ — FOX (@FOXTV) February 24, 2017

This will be Dale’s first race since June 2016, as he was sidelined for the second half of the racing season while dealing with concussion-like symptoms. Three time Daytona winner Jeff Gordon, 45, will be driving the pace car leading the field of 39 drivers in a killer 650-horsepower Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 to kick off the biggest race of the NASCAR season, as 250,000 fans in the stands will be cheering on the massive event.

