Mama June Feels ‘Sexy, Flirty & Hot’ After 300 Lb. Weight Loss — She’s ‘Loving’ Her Body

Image Courtesy of WEtv

Mama June is the queen of self-esteem right now, as she’s riding a high that only a 300 lb. weight loss can give! HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that the ‘From Not To Hot’ star is feeling like a brand new her after dropping pounds following weight loss surgery!

“[June ‘Mama June’ Shannon] feels like a new woman since shedding all that weight,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s actually grateful to [Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson] for spurring her on to get fit — if he hadn’t announced he was getting married she wouldn’t have been so motivated to slim down so radically. June‘s loving her new body and new life — she feels sexy, and flirty, and hot. She’s got a whole new lease on life and feels better than she has in years.”

It is amazing to hear that the 37-year-old Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star is truly reaping the rewards of becoming a new version of herself after major weight loss surgery by not just becoming healthier overall, but getting to feel “sexy” and “hot” too. Many fans are excited to be able to watch her go through the process that led to the “new” Mama June on her WEtv reality series, From Not To Hot, which premiered on Feb. 24.

However, the first episode already sparked controversy, as viewers quickly began to speculate as to whether Mama June was actually wearing a fat suit in some of the scenes that were set before her surgery. Shooting that way would make it seem like the reality TV star had lost more weight than she actually has, by making her appear larger in the first place.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Mama June’s weight loss will stick? Will she keep her “new lease on life”? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.