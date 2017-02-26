Beyoncé, Jay Z & Rachel Roy All Attend Pre-Oscars Party — Awkward Run In?

REX/Shutterstock

Uh-oh! Was Jay Z and Beyonce’s special date night at The Weinstein Company’s pre-Oscars party ruined by another guest in attendance — namely, Rachel Roy, the alleged ‘Becky With the Good Hair’?

Drama was probably the last thing on Beyonce and Jay Z‘s minds when they attended The Weinstein Company’s pre-Oscars party in honor of Academy Award-nominated film Lion at the Montage in Beverly Hills on Feb. 25. But even the King and Queen can’t always avoid sticky situations, like being in the same room as the woman who allegedly threatened their marriage. That’s right, Rachel Roy, who many a “Lemonade” fan believes is “Becky With the Good Hair,” happened to crash Bey and Jay’s date night, according to E! Online. Luckily, there wasn’t an awkward run in — that we know of.

Beyonce and Jay Z arrived at the party just a tad late, as Cynthia Erivo, Corbin Bleu and Chris Jackson were finishing up a performance of songs from the award-winning musical In The Heights, so Weinstein boss Harvey Weinstein literally asked that it be performed again from the top for them. Obviously, only Jay and Bey could warrant that kind of special treatment.

A very pregnant Beyonce was absolutely stunning in a green gown that showcased her growing baby bump, home to her and Jay Z’s unborn twins. Jay Z looked classic in a black suit with a ring covered in diamonds on his left hand. Though the power couple only stayed for a total of 25 minutes, they did partake in some yummy desserts like vanilla caramel budino and chocolate cake, and shared a few PDA-filled moments of hand holding and back stroking. They did chat with other guests like Zac Posen, Tracee Ellis Ross and Georgina Chapman, but it seems their focus was always on each other.

