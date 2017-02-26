Emma Stone Triumphs With Best Actress In A Leading Role Oscar For ‘La La Land’

Here’s to the fools who dream! Emma Stone has been everyone’s darling during the 2017 awards season and she capped it all off with the biggest win of all, taking home the Best Actress in a Leading Role Oscar for ‘La La Land.’ We’ve got the details!

Emma Stone for the win! The 28-year-old was rewarded for her incredible performance in La La Land with the Best Actress Oscar Feb. 26, taking home the trophy in an incredibly tight race. Her role of aspiring actress Mia had the stunner showcase her song and dance skills, as well as the heartbreak and vulnerability that it takes to make it in Hollywood. How could that not touch the hearts of every single star in the room who finally made it big?

In her heartfelt speech, the beautiful red-head thanked her brilliant co-star Ryan Gosling, “For making me laugh and always raising the bar.” Emma praised her genius director Damian Chazelle, who took on the Herculean task of bringing an old-time Hollywood musical to a modern audience, calling the project, “so special and once in a lifetime. Thanks for your faith and patience.” Emma won every major award leading up to her Oscars victory, taking home trophies at the BAFTAS, SAG Awards and Golden Globes. She looked so gorgeous in a golden beaded gown that matched her new golden statue.

This was such a tight race as Natalie Portman, 35, earned so much praise for her title role in Jackie, playing former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy in the days following President John F. Kennedy‘s assassination. The heavily pregnant star was an early frontrunner to take home Best Actress, but Emma was able to maintain her momentum throughout awards season.

Golden Globe winner Isabelle Huppert, 63, was a sentimental favorite for Elle, as the French actress has been such a legend in the industry for so long. It wouldn’t be an Oscars without Meryl Streep present, with the 67-year-old up for her lead role as a failed opera singer in Florence Foster Jenkins. Rounding out the category was 35-year-old actress Ruth Negga‘s performance in Loving.

