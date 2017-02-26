Damien Chazelle Wins Best Director At 2017 Oscars: Watch Emotional Speech

Courtesy of ABC

This is it, folks! The Best Director at the 2017 Academy Awards has finally been named, and the winner is Damien Chazelle! He definitely proved himself with his stunning film ‘La La Land’, and we’re so happy to see him take home the award! We have all the details, right here.

It’s official, Damien Chazelle is the Best Director of 2017! The amazing artist won the honor at the Academy Awards on Feb. 26, for his beautiful film La La Land, and he couldn’t have looked any happier when his name was called! His touching, grateful speech nearly had us in tears. Check it out!

Damien Chazelle: "This was a movie about love, and I was lucky enough to fall in love while making it." https://t.co/vG5LjQdCo9 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/N6BN286mCZ — ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2017

“I just want to first thank my fellow nominees,” gushed Damien, chock full of emotion. “I was honored and floored to be in your company this year, thank you for what incredible filmmakers you are and for inspiring me with your work everyday. Thank you to Ryan [Gosling] and Emma [Stone] for bringing it to life, and I wanna thank Justin [Hurwitz] who I’ve known since we were both 17, 18 I think. Thank you for riding with me on this on the score and for never giving up.”

Damien also thanked his parents and sister for believing in him, but the most touching part was when he teared up talking about his girlfriend. “Olivia [Hamilton] my love, this was a movie about love and I was lucky enough to fall in love while making it.” Awww!

It was quite a feat for Damien to win, because he was up against some absolute powerhouses! The other nominees for the awards included Kenneth Lonergan for Manchester by the Sea, Mel Gibson for Hacksaw Ridge, Barry Jenkins for Moonlight and Denis Villenueve for Arrival. That’s quite a hard bunch to beat! There was really no wrong choice here, but the Academy definitely made the right one. Congrats!

