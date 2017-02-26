Bill Paxton Dies: Stars & Fans Remember The Actor Following His Tragic Death, Age 61

REX/Shutterstock

As news of Bill Paxton’s sudden death spread, fans, coworkers, and celebrities alike took to Twitter to remember the star. The ‘Big Love’ actor passed away Feb. 25. after ‘complications from surgery’. he was 61-years old.

Bill’s Big Love costar, Chloe Sevigny, issued a heartfelt and touching statement about his death, telling HollywoodLife.com: “Bill Paxton was a big-hearted, thoughtful and honorable person. He always had a smile on his face and could entertain any room with his wonderful stories of his many amazing years in Hollywood. Bill was extremely supportive of other actors, and the filmmaking process — a delight to work with. It was a wonderful time to be on set with him for five years. My heart breaks for his family.”

Such very sad news. The family of beloved actor Bill Paxton announced the news that he had tragically passed away Feb. 25. after suffering “complications from surgery.” The star, best known for his role in HBO’s Big Love, in addition to blockbuster movies, Titanic, Apollo 13, Twister, and Aliens, left behind wife of 30 years, Louise Newbury and their two children. Celebrities, costars and fans took to social media to share their condolences, and remember the actor. HollywoodLife.com has a selection of the touching tributes:

Nooooo. Bill Paxton is gone. Such a funny, talented, loving human. Louise & the children & family my ❤& support 2 u. #truelies pic.twitter.com/d4zleWdOrR — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) February 26, 2017

What a lovely, warm and kind human. So sad to hear of Bill Paxton's passing. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton faced a Predator, an Alien and a Terminator. Beneath every role was a genuine kindness and love for life. He will be missed… pic.twitter.com/oOQtiY1n32 — Ziggy (@mrjafri) February 26, 2017

Rest in Peace Bill Paxton. :( — Jon Rua (@JonRua) February 26, 2017

The Terminator

Commando

Titanic

Weird Science

Tombstone Bill Paxton was in awesome movies because the best directors loved him. I'm bummed pic.twitter.com/TAz03VdRv4 — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) February 26, 2017

Friend and great actor Bill Paxton died. Devastated. — Joe Lansdale (@joelansdale) February 26, 2017

So sad to hear about Bill Paxton's passing. Always a favourite of mine & an incredible actor. Thinking of his family today #BillPaxton — Sarah L. Sheppard (@scrappysheppard) February 26, 2017

GODDAMN. POUR ONE OUT FOR AN ALLTIME GREAT THE ONE AND ONLY WILD BILL PAXTON — ZODIAC MOTHERFUCKER (@ZODIAC_MF) February 26, 2017

From weather geeks everywhere… thanks for the #Twister memories. RIP Bill Paxton. pic.twitter.com/XXrvXs6mba — Chris Bailey (@Kentuckyweather) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton brought such joy to every role he played. His loss seems impossible… #RIPBillPaxton pic.twitter.com/U6smfCWp3K — Ziggy (@mrjafri) February 26, 2017

R.I.P. Bill Paxton Has Died at 61 https://t.co/nbcCBpKC9T pic.twitter.com/zyFuGaAkSN — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton (aside from his talents) always seemed the kind of guy that would stop and help you change your tire. RIP. — KCGibbons (@KCGibbons) February 26, 2017

Heartbreaking news of Bill Paxton's death. First film @lindaruth1 and I saw together was NEAR DARK. Treasured memory pic.twitter.com/hnWhKei5WR — Mark Kermode (@KermodeMovie) February 26, 2017

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” Bill’s family announced in a statement. “Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable.” They called him an “illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker.

Bill leaves behind an impressive body of work: he was working on the CBS series Training Day at the time of his death. He’d also worked on the television series Hatfields and McCoys, which he was nominated for an Emmy, and he starred in the acclaimed HBO drama Big Love from 2006-2011. Other large movies he starred in included Predator 2, True Lies, Weird Science, Tombstone and One False Move.

In addition to his acting career, Bill also enjoyed working in the music business, he once formed a rock duo called Martini Ranch, with pal, Andrew Todd Rosenthal, and starred in a number of music videos, including Pat Benatar‘s “Shadow of the Night”, in which he appeared as a Nazi radio officer, and Limp Bizkit’s “Eat You Alive.” Rest In Peace Bill Paxton, you will be greatly missed by family, friends, fans and coworkers alike.

HollywoodLifers, you can leave your messages of condolences for Bill Paxton, and your favorite memories of the actor, in the comments below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.