Arsenal Vs. Sutton United Live Stream: Watch The FA Cup Match Online

Giant killers anyone? That’s what Sutton United will be hoping to do when they take on the mighty Arsenal in the FA Cup at Gander Green Lane on Feb 20. in the capital city of London. Don’t miss any of the action.



National League side Sutton United have shocked the nation in the competition this season and now they are trying to defeat Arsenal in the fifth round. Manager Paul Doswell, 45, and his players secured superb wins against AFC Wimbledon and Leeds United in previous rounds and nobody will be counting them out. The kick off is set for 2:55 PM ET.

Arsene Wenger, 67, will be doing everything possible to make sure that his highly paid stars do not slip-up against much the smaller club who play on an all weather 3G pitch at their tiny stadium in South London. The French manager will insist that his players will have practiced on the unusual surface and that there are no excuses for them not securing a win.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles, 19, and Jeff Reine-Adelaide, 19, both impressed in the last round against Southampton, and will likely be given the chance to make an impression in midfield. Wenger has (at present) a fully-fit selection of forwards to choose from, so players lacking game time – such as Lucas Perez, 28, and Danny Welbeck, 23, – will be expected to lead the line.

The home fans will be hoping that attacker Roarie Deacon, 25, can cause Arsenal some problems while they will also need Ross Worner, 27, to play really well in goal as he is sure to come under a lot of pressure in this cup tie. Midfielder Jamie Collins, 32, who scored against Leeds United in the last round, will also be an important player for Sutton if they have any chance of pulling off what would be an incredible upset.

