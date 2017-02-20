WWE Shocker: The New Day Has Officially Been Tagged To Host WrestleMania 33

Courtesy of WWE

Better get your popcorn ready, cause the WWE is undergoing MAJOR changes! Fans will get to experience WestleMania 33 in a brand new way thanks to its newest host, The New Day, who couldn’t be more excited to take charge. Here’s the latest!

With a new day comes a new host — and we mean that LITERALLY! As of Feb. 20, professional wrestling stable The New Day will officially take over WrestleMania 33 as its new host come. Of course the guys are beyond excited as it’s a huge honor to host the annual competition, which was been dubbed the Super Bowl of sports entertainment. Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods broke the news on TMZ and literally couldn’t contain themselves. WrestleMania is always the biggest WWE competition of the year, so these guys will definitely have their hands full.

Determined to make WrestleMania 33 the biggest and baddest competition in WWE history, The New Day are already cooking up an epic plan to stand out. WrestleMania has had many incredible hosts, including The Rock and even Kim Kardashian in 2008, but these wrestlers aren’t intimidated. This sport is their speciality and they understand the business better than most. “Our main goal is to have as much fun as possible,” they gushed to TMZ, “because if were having fun, everybody’s having fun!”

Needless to say these guys will have big shoes to fill, as the entire celebrity world will be watching. WrestleMania draws a HUGE crowd of A-listers, who aren’t necessarily athletes. Everyone from Snooki to Donald Trump has been involved in some way. WrestleMania 33 goes down on Apr. 2 at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. This is the second time WrestleMania has taken place at that venue. We can’t wait to witness the fighting, colorful costumes, and twisted storylines!

