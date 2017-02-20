Russian Ambassador To The UN Dies After Shocking Collapse

REX/Shutterstock

This is sad news. Vitaly Churkin, an ambassador to the United Nations for Russia died suddenly on Feb. 20 after collapsing suddenly and the details are tragic.

This is such sad news. Vitaly Churkin was a day away from celebrating his 65th birthday. The Russian ambassador to the United Nations suddenly collapsed and went into cardiac arrest at the Russian Mission on East 67th Street. By the time emergency personnel arrived, the ambassador was already unconscious, according to what sources told the New York Post. He was rushed to New York’s Presbyterian Hospital where he sadly passed away. Churkin had been the UN ambassador since 2006.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said, “the outstanding Russian diplomat died while he was in his current working role,” to CNN, “we offer our condolences to the relatives of Vitaly Ivanovich Churkin.” There has been an out-pouring of grief since the ambassador has died. Samantha Powers, a former ambassador to the United Nations for US, tweeted about her sense of loss and wrote, “Devastated by passing of Russian UN Amb Vitaly Churkin. Diplomatic maestro &deeply caring man who did all he cld to bridge US-RUS differences.”

Devastated by passing of Russian UN Amb Vitaly Churkin.Diplomatic maestro &deeply caring man who did all he cld to bridge US-RUS differences — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) February 20, 2017

The Russian ambassador to the United Kingdom, Alexander Yakovenko tweeted, “shocked and saddened to learn that Ambassador Vitaly Churkin passed away. A top diplomat and a good friend.” The unexpectedness of the ambassador’s passing caught several by surprise including Farhan Haq who is a spokesperson for the UN’s secretary-general’s office. “He has been such a regular presence here that I am actually quite stunned. Our thoughts go to his family, to his friends and to his government,” she said.

Ambassador Churkin is survived by his wife and two grown-up children, according to The Independent. He was renown for his steadfast stance on Russian foreign policy and made history as the first Soviet official to testify after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in 1986.

