North West & Penelope Disick Hold Hands & Look Adorable On Playdate — Super Cute Pics

FameFlynet

Get a look at these two cuties! North West and Penelope Disick hold hands while leaving a cousins playdate and the pics will warm your heart!

The cousins who play together, stay together! Family members and besties North West, 3, and Penelope Disick, 4, hung out together on Feb. 20 and held hands as they headed to the car. We cannot handle this adorableness at all! North held onto Aunt Kourtney‘s hand with Penelope on her other side while her mom Kim walked close behind. So sweet!

Penelope looked fab in a red flannel shirt, black pants, and a rock n roll leather jacket that went great with her wavy hair down. She’s going to be quite the fashionista! North was cutie with two little buns on top of her head while she wore matching olive top and pants. Precious!

The two cousins love hamming it up for the camera like they did when they posed on Snapchat back in Dec. with the dog filter. Be still our hearts! “Hello, I’m Mister Doggie,” Penelope told her viewers. North kept it short with just a, “Little doggie,” but she absolutely killed it. These girls are just scrumptious!

Apparently, little P already has a dream of being a performer. “Penelope loves to perform for her family and hear the applause,” a source told OK! magazine. Kourtney gets a kick out of seeing Penelope imitate Kendall [Jenner, 21] on the runway, or Kanye [West, 38] onstage,” a source said. Mom Kourtney wants Penelope to have her fun as a kid though before she starts doing anything professional. “This is Penelope’s dream, but Kourt believes she has talent and could go far,” the source said.

HollywoodLifers, how cute are these cousins? Sound off in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.