Kurt Cobain: Fans Remember Late Nirvana Singer On 50th Birthday — Touching Tributes

Although Kurt Cobain tragically passed away 23 years ago after committing suicide, the founder of Nirvana remains one of the world’s most influential musicians. And on Feb. 20, the legend would have celebrated his 50th birthday. Gone but not forgotten, fans paid tribute to Kurt, remembering his lasting impact. Read their emotional words here.

Celebrating Kurt Cobain‘s 50th birthday, fans proved on Feb. 20 that the Nirvana lead singer and founder is just as influential today as he was back in the 90s — maybe even more so! In fact, Kurt is still instantly recognizable as one of the most iconic faces of the 1990s — and the most important musician of the grunge scene. Sadly he took his own life in April 1994 at the age of 27, but although he was young, his music clearly effected generations.

Remembering his accomplished life, fans took to Twitter to pay tribute to the singer. We can’t believe he’d already be 50 years old today! Read some of his heartfelt birthday wishes below:

Kurt Cobain would’ve been 50 today, His art and legacy will always shine. “I’d rather be hated for who I am, than loved for who I am not” pic.twitter.com/0n5xuS6o03 — 🌻 (@tame_imaplaa) February 20, 2017

Kurt Cobain would have turned 50 years old today pic.twitter.com/hRTI9uhYVv — ️ (@timelessbae) February 20, 2017

Nirvana “All Apologies” (#KurtCobain would have celebrated his 50th birthday today. RIP) pic.twitter.com/s0bOtYVrfB — Classic Alternative (@altclassic) February 20, 2017

Kurt Cobain would have been 50 today, born 20 Feb 1967.

Thank you for your lyrics and songs, always in our memory !#KurtCobain #Nirvana pic.twitter.com/2Ki7y0JrHq — My Music ! (@60708090smusic) February 20, 2017

Hbd Kurt Cobain 🙏🏼🎈 — Evan Armstrong (@papaaEV) February 20, 2017

happy birthday kurt cobain 💙 pic.twitter.com/13jQHoSbe6 — Farrah (@x_farrah_x) February 20, 2017

Listening to Nirvana and wondering what the world would be like if Kurt Cobain was alive to celebrate his 50th birthday today ❤️💔 — Madison Mullins (@madisonim) February 20, 2017

Perhaps the most meaningful b-day wish of all though was sent by his own daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, 24, who was only 19 months old when her dad died. “Today would have been your 50th birthday,” Frances’ handwritten note, which she posted to Instagram read. “You are loved and you are missed. Thank you for giving me the GIFT of life.” She signed the message “Forever your daughter, Frances Bean Cobain.”

Kurt was married to Frances’ mother, punk artist Courtney Love, 52, for two years before he died. But while Frances clearly misses her dad, she’s admitted in the past that Nirvana’s music isn’t her cup of tea. While promoting HBO’s documentary Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck, which she also executive produced, the artist told Rolling Stone in 2015, that she was sick of hearing about the 90s! “I don’t really like Nirvana that much. Sorry, promotional people, Universal,” she said. “The grunge scene is not what I’m interested in.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you have any favorite Kurt Cobain memories? Wish the late singer a happy birthday below.

