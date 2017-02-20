Jennifer Lopez has got some explaining to do on Ellen DeGeneres’ show. The star talked about Drake and dating younger men in a hilarious clip that you have to see!

Ellen DeGeneres, 59, wanted answers! The super funny talk show host interrogated Jennifer Lopez, 47, in a preview of her show and did get JLo talking about Drake, 30! “Who did you spend Valentine’s night with?” Ellen asked in the promo, “this guy?” as a picture of Jen and Drizzy flashed on the screen. All JLo could do is laugh. “We were just hanging out,” she told Ellen, who was not buying it. “I hang out with a lot of friends and we never hang out like that,” as she checked out a pic of Drizzy and Jen cuddling. Hmmm.

“People make a big deal that you date younger men,” Ellen quizzed her. “I’m attracted to their spirit, their soul,” Jen said. “Their body, whatever,” Ellen joked back to which JLo answered, “yes!” Get it, girl! Ellen even offered to find Jen some new man candy and it looks like there’s a game of “Who’d You Rather!” When it came down to Zac Efron, 29, or Harry Styles, 23, “I could do either,” Jen told the crowd. Love how much fun these two seem to have when they’re together! Jen will appear on Ellen’s Feb. 21 episode.

In the meantime, we’re beyond excited for Jen’s collaboration with Drake to come out! “As far as the track they were working on together is concerned, Jennifer Lopez and Drake did work in the studio for a song they want to release together, yet neither of the perfectionists are super happy with the results so far. They are sending the song back to their producers to rework the lyrics and beat. Both J.Lo and Drake love their fans and when they drop a track together, they want it to be a smash,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. We’ll be waiting!

