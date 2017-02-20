Donald Trump Attempts To Explain Bizarre Sweden Comment & Slams ‘Fake News’ Again

REX/Shutterstock

Everyone was left baffled on Saturday night when President Trump addressed a rally and referenced something horrible going on in Sweden — except nothing was going on in Sweden. The only thing more confusing: his explanation.

“We’ve got to keep our country safe. You look at what’s happening in Germany, you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this? Sweden. They took in large numbers. They’re having problems like they never thought possible,” Donald Trump told the crowd at a rally in Florida on Saturday. “You look at what’s happening in Brussels. You look at what’s happening all over the world. Take a look at Nice. Take a look at Paris.”

Of course, the problem with this was that everyone was baffled by what had happened in Sweden.

The president took to Twitter to attempt to clear things up, writing, “My statement as to what’s happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants & Sweden.” It appears he is referencing Tucker Carlson‘s show Friday night; he interviewed filmmaker Ami Horowitz, who spoke about his recent documentary on Sweden’s refugees.

He followed that tweet up with another on Monday morning. “Give the public a break – The FAKE NEWS media is trying to say that large scale immigration in Sweden is working out just beautifully. NOT,” he wrote. Unfortunately for him, the damage was already done — everyone was baffled.

“We have asked State Department if President Trump’s tweet is their official answer to our question earlier today,” a spokesperson for the Swedish Embassy said in a statement. “We are still awaiting an answer on that.”

“He was talking about rising crime and recent incidents in general — not referring to a specific incident,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters, according to NBC News. The overall reaction from most was just confused. Carl Bildt, former Swedish prime minister, wrote “Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound.”

HollywoodLifers, are you still confused by Trump’s statement?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.