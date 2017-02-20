Disney Channel Sidekicks: Where Are Beans, Miranda & More Today?

REX Shutterstock/Courtesy of Disney Channel/Courtesy of Instagram

The Disney Channel sidekicks on some of our favorite shows were absolutely key. There’s no Lizzie McGuire without Miranda or Hannah Montana without Lilly and Oliver. So where are these guys today? You might be surprised. See the DC sidekicks then and now!

It’s hard to believe Lizzie McGuire has been off of our TV since 2004! Yeah, you’re probably feeling old right about now. Hilary Duff, who played the iconic title character, has gone on to make movies and is currently starring on TV Land’s Younger. But what about Miranda and Gordo?

Miranda, a.k.a. Lalaine, isn’t really acting anymore. She made a cameo in Easy A, but has mostly been focusing on a music career. She was in the band Vanity Theft from 2010 to 2011. She told The Huffington Post in 2015 that she’s doing “random little projects” nowadays. Adam Lamberg, who played Gordo, has also left acting behind completely. After graduating from UC Berkley and getting his MFA from Baruch College, Adam is working as a developmental associate at the Irish Arts Center in New York City.

Meanwhile, Beans from Even Stevens has been getting in the Christmas spirit. Steven Anthony Lawrence made headlines in 2015 when he was spotted working at a mall in California as one of Santa’s helpers. The actor is set to star in Holly, Jingles and Clyde 3D in 2018.

We all know what Miley Cyrus is up to now. Since her Hannah Montana days, Miley has become a worldwide superstar and a judge on The Voice. Hannah’s sidekicks Lilly and Oliver are holding their own, though. Emily Osment is currently starring on Freeform’s Young & Hungry. The show is getting ready for its fourth season. Mitchel Musso has continued acting, most notably voicing Jeremy on Phineas & Ferb. He’s currently filming the movie Bachelor Lions.

But we can’t forget about Rico! Moises Arias has made quite the transformation since he was just the little guy who caused a whole lot of trouble on Hannah Montana. Moises, who’s now rocking dreads, is pals with Jaden Smith. He’s appeared in a number of movies since Hannah Montana, including Ender’s Game and Ben-Hur. Moises has also showed off his photography skills by shooting Kendall Jenner, Jaden, and more of his pals.

HollywoodLifers, which Disney Channel sidekick is your favorite? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.