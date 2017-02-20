Kings & Pelicans Agree On DeMarcus Cousins Trade & Fans Go Wild — See Tweets

REX/Shutterstock

Talk about a shocker! In a crazy turn of events over All-Star weekend, DeMarcus Cousins went from being a Sacramento King to a New Orleans Pelican in the blink of an eye! And you better believe both Kings fans & Pelicans fans are freaking out over the wild news — but for 2 completely different reasons. Read their passionate tweets here.

Not even DeMarcus Cousins, 26, himself saw this one coming! The NBA Center found himself in the midst of an extremely unexpected trade on Feb. 19 when the Sacramento Kings, whom he had been playing for since he was drafted in 2010, traded him to the New Orleans Pelicans. Even crazier — the deal went down during All-Star Weekend and just two weeks after the Kings publicly announced that the athlete was off the market, according to league sources!

And while Pelicans fans are overjoyed to have Boogie on their team, Kings fans are outraged that Sacramento would make such a controversial trade and give up one of their best players. See some of their emotional — and hilarious — tweets below:

DeMarcus Cousins reaction as soon as he found out he had been traded to the New Orleans Pelicans. #DeMarcusCousins #NewOrleans #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/SDKuE2ZEAY — Manny Vieites (@manny_vieites) February 20, 2017

Kings: “What would y’all give us for Demarcus Cousins?” Pelicans: pic.twitter.com/IOqltZnOFj — Mase (@Mjsmooooth) February 20, 2017

SK Fans: Oh yea, we’re going to the playoffs this year. *Demarcus Cousins has been traded to the New Orleans Pelicans. SK Fans: pic.twitter.com/OSKzwsc2IW — 独特の (@JuwanWatts_) February 20, 2017

When Demarcus cousins was boarding the plane to go back to Sacramento and the GM told him “Demarcus you good, you can stay.” pic.twitter.com/b2VwIvz5ZR — PeteNasty (@boxing91) February 20, 2017

The NBA stays hating on Demarcus Cousins — ZaidoPlaydo (@Zaido723) February 20, 2017

Kings took one massive L this season between Rudy Gay and Demarcus Cousins. — Mr. Brightside (@merrillbags) February 20, 2017

When you wake up this morning and realize last night’s DeMarcus Cousins trade wasn’t a dream. pic.twitter.com/25EDd61ukc — Adam (@aDM_Salsa) February 20, 2017

Give another Gold star ⭐️ to Danny Ainge. He missed the boat ⛵️ again on #Demarcus Cousins trade. 👍 — Paul Bogosian (@PaulBogosian2) February 20, 2017

DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis on the SAME TEAM!!😁💯 — 🎤MikeOnaMic🎤 (@Kid13Prada) February 20, 2017

The Demarcus Cousins trade will go down as one of the worst trades ever — Rupert Pupkin (@Dook_Nukem) February 20, 2017

DeMarcus actually hails from Alabama and grew up visiting New Orleans. So apparently he’s not too shaken up over the trade himself — or at least that’s what he wants his fans to think. In fact, when the athlete found out about the trade, he said that he loves New Orleans! And now he finds himself back on the same team as fellow Kentucky alum Anthony Davis, 23. With the two of them joining forces, who knows what the Pelicans will be capable of!

The surprise deal went down while the All-Star Game in New Orleans was playing out on Feb. 19, according to ESPN. The Kings and Pelicans came to terms on a trade that will send DeMarcus and swingman Omri Casspi, 28, to the All-Star hosts in exchange for Buddy Hield, 23, Tyreke Evans, 27, Langston Galloway, 25 — a 2017 first-round pick and a 2017 second-rounder.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — were YOU shocked when you found out DeMarcus had been traded?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.