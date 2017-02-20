‘Beyond’: This New Cast Photo Shoot Will Get You Even More Pumped For Season 2

Image Courtesy of Freeform

Need more ‘Beyond’ in your life? No worries! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE photos of Burkely Duffield and more of the cast having a blast hanging out in an all-new photo shoot. These first look photos are epic!

Burkely Duffield, Jonathan Whitesell, Dilan Gwyn, and Jeff Pierre got together for an amazing photo shoot, and the pictures are ON POINT! The Beyond cast members are so close and clearly have a lot of fun whenever they hang out. From Burkely and Jonathan joking around to the cast showing off their best Blue Steel looks, these photos are giving us life right now.

Some of our favorite pictures from the photo shoot include the one of Dilan in a Burkely and Jonathan sandwich, Dilan and Burkely laughing about something hilarious, and Jeff giving us that swoonworthy stare. Are they all just the cutest?

Burkely also channels Holden in one of the photos, intently staring at a glowing orange ball. Speaking of Holden, Beyond is currently airing on Freeform on Monday nights at 9 p.m. The entire first season is available to binge on the Freeform app. The on-air season finale airs Feb. 27!

The first season ended with one heck of a twist, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for Holden, Willa, Luke, and Jeff. The cast was caught by surprise at TCA in Jan. 2017 when Freeform president Tom Ascheim announced during the show’s winter press tour that Beyond had been renewed for season 2. The cast’s reaction was absolutely incredible. Beyond is one of Freeform’s best new shows, and there’s a lot more of Holden’s story to tell! Beyond season 2 doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but HollywoodLife.com will keep you up to date on all the latest!

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on the first season of Beyond? Have you binged the entire season already? Let us know!

