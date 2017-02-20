Image Courtesy of BBC

Yikes! In a shocking new video, Angelina Jolie literally EATS many people’s biggest fear — tarantulas! Yep, the actress casually cooked up some gigantic hairy spiders with her kids and popped them in her mouth like they were chicken tenders. Watch the crazy video here, but seriously, you’ve been warned!

Omg! Is anyone else slightly terrified by this? Angelina Jolie, 41, has got to be the LEAST picky eater on the planet. After all, the actress cooked and ate giant spiders during a filmed interview as if it were NOTHING! And quite frankly, it is “nothing” for Angie, as she explained she’s made spiders and insects a regular part of her diet since first visiting Cambodia years ago — eek!

“You want to share a spider?” – Angelina Jolie cooks bugs in Cambodia 🕷https://t.co/5mSi3VNErT pic.twitter.com/OZ12DjpyJD — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 20, 2017

During her big interview with BBC, in which Angelina discussed her divorce from Brad Pitt, 53, politics, and raising her and Brad’s six children, Angie decided to teach her interviewer about Cambodian cuisine — since they WERE in Cambodia after all. So Angie took to the grill and fried up some veggies in addition to crickets, scorpions, and yes, even spiders!

And while the star did admit that tarantulas are an acquired taste, she’s obvi super into it now! Angelina even showed the reporter how to properly prepare the little beasts — including how to take their fangs out. “I think it’s always been a part of the diet,” Angie explained, referring to the Cambodian culture. “But then there is I think a truth to the survival during the war of course. When people were being starved, they were able to survive on things like this, and they did.”

Angelina also revealed how she first got into this type of food — stating that it’s best to start small and work you’re way up. “Cricket, you start with crickets,” she laughed. “Crickets and a beer. And then you kind of move up to tarantulas.” Her kids helped her prepare the insect-infested meal, which the reporter DID try FYI, and Shiloh, 10, commented that the scorpions tasted like “dry chips.” Angie noted on the other hand that the tarantulas “actually have really good flavor.” Hmm, you still can’t convince us Angie, but nice try!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you so grossed out by this video or do you think it’s kind of cool? Would YOU eat a spider?

