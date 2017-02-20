Aaron Carter Slams Hispanic Clubber Who Allegedly Assaulted Him — See Tweets

REX/Shutterstock

Aaron, oh Aaron! The singer tweeted up a storm to defend himself after getting in a fight over saying, ‘Bye, Felipe’ to a Hispanic man and you have to see what Aaron’s saying now.

Aaron Carter had some more to say about his recent brawl at a concert at Loony Bin bar in Bradley, Illinois on Feb. 18. The 29 year-old left the venue reportedly covered in blood and was taken to the hospital after he was beat up by several men and yelled, “Bye, Felipe,” in reference to the “Bye, Felicia,” joke. Many felt what Aaron said was a racial slur and took offense.

Aaron has since tweeted to defend himself. “Jealousy invokes assault sad very sad,” he wrote along with, “showing humility is one of the strongest tools people have & they don’t even realize it.” The “I Want Candy” singer denied he was racist and even posted screenshots from the account of his alleged attacker. “And I’m the racist? Look what I just found on this guys account!! DONT PLAY W ME!! wow!! Hypocrisy. And I wasn’t even being RACIST,” he wrote.

Jealousy invokes assault sad very sad. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) February 19, 2017

Showing humility is one of the strongest tools people have & they don't even realize it. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) February 19, 2017

And I'm the racist? Look what I just found on this guys account!! DONT PLAY W ME!! wow!! Hypocrisy. And I wasn't even being RACIST 😡🔧 pic.twitter.com/mZi4AFzMXg — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) February 19, 2017

Aaron brought up personal relationships in his defense. “And a 100% Mexican manager and she is basically my adopted mom. And my ex girlfriend Myra 3rd generation Mexican,” he wrote. He claimed, “I also learned Spanish so I could speak with her parents who weren’t fluent in English,” about meeting the “Miracles Happen” singer’s family.

There ya go. He's said exactly what I've said and being a fake security guard who was an opening act and was disrupting my show pic.twitter.com/9RU3Y9Gq8A — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) February 19, 2017

And a 100% Mexican manager and she is basically my adopted mom. And my ex girlfriend Myra 3rd generation Mexican https://t.co/KobUn5nNHF — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) February 19, 2017

I also learned Spanish so I could speak with her parents who weren't fluent in English. https://t.co/KobUn5nNHF — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) February 19, 2017

In Aaron’s description on the incident he said, ““This dude sized me up after I said he had to go and said bye Felipe like bye Felicia the male version.. Friday? He needed to go.” He previously tweeted to say he is not racist, “News flash my band consists of three amazing black funk musicians and an Italian guitar player from Italy Simone Stan Petey and p bass… They raised me and have been playing with me doing shows for 16 years.”

