Glenn Robinson: 5 Things To Know About The New NBA Slam Dunk Champion

The NBA ahas crowned its new Slam Dunk champion: Glenn Robinson! The Indiana Pacers dunk king completed the impressive feat on February 18, and now as the league moves into the All-Star games, it’s time to learn more about him! Click through for the important facts.

1. Glenn had some assistance on his winning dunk

Glenn Robinson, 23, dunked three times before being crowned the winner at the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. The last, and winning attempt was by far the most impressive, with Glenn soaring over, and getting a little lift from Pacers teammate Paul George, the Pacers’ mascot and a Pacers cheerleader all lined up in a row. He threw down a reverse jam and got first place!

2. He’s been training to dunk since high school

Glenn became obsessed with dunking as a freshman in high school, even going so far as to buy special ankle weights to wear during practice. Reaching six feet, four inches already as a sophomore, he hired a personal trainer to help him with his vertical jumping. He was a powerhouse in college ball, and a lot of it had to do with those skills.

3. He joined the NBA in 2014

Glenn was drafted into the NBA in 2014, picked in the second round by the Minnesota Timberwolves. After playing in the summer league, he made his professional debut with the team in November 2014, and was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in May 2015. He’s been playing for the Indiana Pacers from 2015 to present.

4. He made All Star Weekend history

Glenn is the first Indiana Pacers player since Fred Jones (in 2004) to win the Slam Dunk Contest!

5. Glenn is the son of another NBA great, Glenn Robinson II

Glenn is actually Glenn Robinson III. His father, Glenn Robinson, Jr. was also an NBA player in the TKTKs, playing in the league for 11 years. He was named Indiana Mr. Basketball, Collegiate national player of the year, NBA All-Star, and NBA first overall draft pick, over his career. He retired from the San Antonio Spurs in 2005 due to injuries.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited that Glenn is the new Slam Dunk champ? Tell us in the comments!