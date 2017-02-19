NBA All-Star Game Live Stream: Watch The League’s Best Play Online

AP Images

What a dream lineup! The very best in the NBA will be teaming up as the titans of the Eastern Conference go up against Western Conference greats in the league’s 66th annual All-Star Game. We’ve got all the details on how you can watch this incredible matchup go down Feb. 19 via live stream.

Holy cow! This is going to be one of the greatest NBA All-Star Games ever, as heroes of the Eastern and Western conferences are battling it out for bragging rights. The West has taken the title two years straight in the annual exhibition game, so can they do it once again? They’ll be led by the league’s best player Steph Curry, 28, who will be starting alongside his Golden State Warriors teammate Kevin Durant, 28. For the East, the Cleveland Cavaliers will also have two starters with LeBron James, 32, and Kyrie Irving, 24, when the game tips off Feb. 19 from Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans. Scroll down for live stream details!

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook has taken home the MVP title in the last two All-Star games, but for 2017 the 28-year-old point guard will be a Western Conference reserve player. Besides Steph and Kevin, the rest of the West’s starting squad includes San Antonio Spurs hotshot Kawhi Leonard, 25, who has been playing out of his mind this season, the Houston Rockets’ bearded one James Harden, 27, and New Orleans Pelicans power forward Anthony Davis, 23.

LeBron and Kyrie will be joined by Eastern Conference starters Jimmy Butler, 27, of the Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, 22, and shooting guard DeMar DeRozan, 27 of the Toronto Raptors. While we don’t want to play favorites, the West’s team is so unbelieveably strong with the best players in the league, so Bronnie and the guys will have quite a challenge.

The WC’s reserve roster alone is a dream squad, as in addition to Russell, they’ve got the other two of Golden State’s Big Four with Klay Thompson, 27, and Draymond Green, 26, on the bench as well as the Sacramento Kings power forward DeMarcus Cousins, 26, Memphis Grizzles center Marc Gasol, 32, and LA Clippers star DeAndre Jordan, 28.

The reserves for the EC include point guards Isaiah Thomas, 28, of the Boston Celtics, John Wall, 26, from the Washington Wizards and Kyle Lowry, 30, of the Toronto Raptors. Other members of the squad features Indiana Pacers star Paul George, 26, Charlotte hornets ace Kemba Walker, 26, Atlanta Hawks power forward Paul Milsap, 32, and embattled New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony, 32, who is replacing injured Cavalier Kevin Love, 28.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think is going to win the game, the Eastern or Western Conference All-Stars?

