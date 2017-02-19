Barcelona Vs. Leganes Live Stream: Watch The La Liga Match Online

Rex/Shutterstock

After getting completely spanked in the Champions League, Barcelona looks to recover some of its mojo. Barca takes on Leganes on Feb. 19 in a La Liga match, so tune in to see every exciting moment!

Barcelona is a bit sore, following a 4-0 humiliation at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Blaugrana were held to a scoreless showing and for the first time in a decade, Barcelona could be denied a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Now, Lionel Messi, 29, Luis Suarez, 29, Neymar, 25, and the rest of Barca will try to shake this off when they tackle Leganes in a La Liga match. The kickoff is set for 2:45 PM ET so don’t miss every kick, block and gooooooal!

While none of the Trident was able to score during the Feb. 14 match, PSG were having a goal party. Angel Di Maria, 29, scored twice during the game, before Julian Draxler, 23, and Edinson Cavani, 30, nailed the final two nails in the game. Barcelona now needs to score 5 more goals than PSG in the second leg of the Round of 16, set for March 8.

Barcelona hasn’t been bounced from the first UCL knockout round since they fell to Liverpool in 2007. Plus, they’re still lagging behind Real Madrid in La Liga. These struggles have many fans calling for manager Luis Enrique, 46, to be fired. He’s also losing support from his players.

“The key players are disillusioned with him,” according to the El Partidazo radio program, per Bleacher Report “They see him incapable of lifting the team and finding solutions.” Following the thumping, Luis owned up his team’s failure, saying that the “disastrous night” was clearly his fault. “I’m responsible for this.”

He will be responsible for turning in his resignation if Barcelona doesn’t smack down the 17th place Leganes in this game. Despite playing two more games than Real so far in La Liga season, Barca is a point behind Los Blancos, so a draw here with the Pepineros may spell the end of Luis Enrique’s run as manager.

Who do you want to win this game, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Barca can bounce back after such a bad loss?

