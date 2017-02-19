‘L&HH’ Star Stevie J & Rapper Young Dro: The Truth Behind Their Heated Feud

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

Double trouble! Stevie J and Young Dro were trading jabs at each other via social media Feb. 18, and now we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned what re-ignited their feud! Find out why the ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star feels like Dro ‘stepped over the line.’

Things got ugly when Stevie J, 45, reportedly called out Young Dro, 38, on Feb. 18 for allegedly dating a transgender model, making the jaw-dropping accusations on social media for the world to see. Even though it seemed like their feud was about a new woman, it actually has more to do with the Love & Hip Hop star’s ex, Joseline Hernandez, 30. “Stevie is going after Young Dro because of Joseline,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He feels like he stepped over the line and he’s not having it. He’s not gonna stand back and let Dro disrespect him.”

Our source continued, “Stevie still has feelings for Joseline, the connection is still there.” Even though the pair has called it quits, they are working together to co-parent their precious daughter Bonnie Bella, who was born on Dec. 28. He previously told us EXCLUSIVELY, “I just want to let the negativity go and make sure everyone is happy.” We’re glad to hear it!

Meanwhile, fans couldn’t believe their eyes when Stevie took it upon himself to expose Dro’s alleged relationship with transgender model, Jmiyah Harrell. The reality star went one step further, by sharing receipts of their X-rated interactions, photos and more. “I want u to rape me,” Dro’s alleged message reads. She writes back, “I will u are my king. Hell yeah I can do that lol Ion like the igging stuff u do sumtimes,” and he responds, “u gone stick yo tongue in my a**.” Stevie captioned the risqué Instagram post, “Have a new respect for the transgender community.”

The feud reportedly started when Dro released a new single featuring Joseline. However, Stevie J didn’t clear the record. Additionally, there were also debunked rumors that Dro was the real father of Joseline’s baby, which probably ruffled feathers. The rapper hasn’t commented about Stevie’s allegations, but he did upload a meme reading, “Real ni**as don’t worry about other ni**as.”

