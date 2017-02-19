Selena Gomez Thinks Justin Bieber Needs To Get Over His Obsession With Her & Move On

REX/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez is not wasting anytime on exes like Justin Bieber! The star reportedly wants Justin to move on and details her big plans for the future.

Get it, girl! Selena Gomez reportedly is over the drama with her ex Justin Bieber, 22. The 24 year-old superstar has severed all ties with Justin, a source allegedly told TMZ. Selena apparently does not want another relationship to overshadow her work. She may be dating The Weeknd, 27, but Selena has her own plans for the future.

Selena reportedly is done with people trying to decipher her relationship status based on her social media posts. She wants people to see her as more than the guy she’s dating, the source said. Selena has has an enormous amount of success and wishes people would recognize those things instead of putting all the attention of her personal life. That’s totally understandable and Selena has definitely had an impressive career.

Her latest single, “It Ain’t Me!” was a smash and we totally love Sel’a collaboration with Norwegian DJ, Kygo, 25. Her return to the music scene is off to an awesome start! To top it off, Selena is never one to forget her fans made everything possible and thanked them with a sweet post on Instagram to celebrate hitting 110 million followers on Feb. 16. “I promise I will continue to cherish my platform and speaking truth but more importantly, each and every one of you have changed my life,” she wrote.

Selena totally knows how to harness her star power to bring awareness to the projects that matter to her like she did at the Netflix panel in New York City. The star spoke about being a producer on 13 Reasons Why, which is due out on Mar. 31. She spoke about her time away from the spotlight when she spent 90 days “away” from Hollywood, when some reported her to be in rehab. In any case, we’re glad Sel’s back and she’s absolutely killing it!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Selena is right? Sound off in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.