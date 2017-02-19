Beyonce Cheers, Russell Westbrook Scores With KD & More NBA All-Star Game Highlights

Rex/Shutterstock

The NBA’s best were all under one roof for the 2017 All-Star Game, and they certainly didn’t disappoint. Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant acted like teammates again, while Beyonce made a surprise appearance! The Feb. 19 event was packed with highlights, so see some of the best moments!

The NBA All-Star Game is always a fun time, just for the chance to see the best players from throughout the league play each other. The Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana was home for all the jaw-dropping, OMG action. The West team beat the East, 192-182, but the game was full of some amazing moments both on and off the court.

1. The Roots rock before the game even starts.

Even before the game began, Questlove, 26, and The Roots kicked things off with an epic musical tribute to the history of the NBA. With Black Thought, 45, holding court as Daveed Diggs, 35, Michael B. Jordan, 30, Jidenna, 31, and DMC, 52, (of Run DMC) each argued over which era of the NBA was the greatest. Though that question may never be answered, one thing is certain: that was an incredible way to start the NBA All-Star game.

2. Time heals all wounds – at least, for one night.

A simple alley-oop in the NBA All-Star game is no big deal, but when it’s between Kevin Durant, 28, and Russell Westbrook, 28, it’s a monumental moment. These former teammates may have some bad blood between them as if they were Taylor Swift, 27, and Katy Perry, 32, but they seemed to put it aside in the first quarter. The two teamed up for a simple alley-oop and it looked like these two could bury the hatchet for the All-Star game. They even high-fived afterwards!

3. Beyonce will appear anywhere.

Though she didn’t show up to sing with Lady Gaga, 30, during Super Bowl LI, Beyonce, 35, made sure to show up to the All-Star Game. After all, it was in New Orleans, and Bey has a huge connection to the city. So, of course, she, Jay Z, 47, and Blue Ivy, 5, would appear courtside to cheer on the NBA’s best.

4. John Legend cranks up the sexy during halftime.

With Bey and Jay in the crowd, John Legend, 38, knew he had to step up when he played the halftime show. He delivered an entertaining show that featured a great playlist of his hits. From “Love Me Now” to “Green Light” to a moving performance of “Glory,” John brought the soul and the sex appeal to the NBA All-Star game.

5. Anthony Davis leaves the scoreboard in flames.

While the NBA All-Star game is known to be high-scoring affair, as neither side ever plays defense, Anthony Davis, 23, took the game to a new level. The New Orleans Pelicans player decided to go wild and shatter the All-Star Game scoring record by netting 52 points in a game that ended 192-182 in favor of team West. It’s no surprise that Anthony would up the game’s MVP after that amazing performance.

There were so many highlights during this game, HollywoodLifers. Check out the gallery above to see all the ones you may have missed. What was your favorite moment of the NBA All-Star Game? Are you counting down the days until the 2018 event?

