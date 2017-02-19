Courtesy of Instagram

Look at these cuties! Madonna showed that singing sensations run in the family by posting the sweetest video of her four-year-old twins, Stella and Esther, dazzling the room with a song. This clip is honestly one of the most precious things we’ve ever seen!

“A little night Music………,,🌟⭐️🌟⭐️🌟⭐️😂💘🌸🙏🏻” Madonna, 58, captioned a video posted to Instagram on February 18 of her two newly-adopted daughters, Stella and Esther, singing their hearts out. It’s so cute! The four-year-old twins are dressed in identical black and white striped playsuits (so stylish!) with matching grey polka dotted socks, and they’ve got a whole routine down with this song.

Posed on the couch while an unidentified woman plays the melody to “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” on the piano in the background, Stella and Esther sing their own lovely version of the song at the top of their lungs. It’s the best we’ve heard, in our humble opinions! With the Queen of Pop as their mother, it’s a given that they’ll have all the tools they need to achieve their dreams in music, if that’s what these little ladies want to do!

A little night Music………,,🌟⭐️🌟⭐️🌟⭐️😂💘🌸🙏🏻 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 18, 2017 at 5:50pm PST

Madonna has been so excited to share the faces of her beautiful girls with the world after finally being able to adopt them from Malawi . She posted the first photo of them with her eldest daughter, Lourdes “Lola” Leon, on February 17, and captioned it “3 Beauties.” So sweet! The little girls looked so at peace in the arms of their new big sister. Madonna said she was “overjoyed” that she had completed the adoption process to bring Stella and Esther home, and so are we!

