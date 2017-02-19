Louis Tomlinson & Eleanor Calder Back Together After ‘Finding That Spark’ Again

REX/Shutterstock

Could it be? Louis Tomlinson reportedly has been seeing his ex Eleanor Calder in Los Angeles. New must-see details hint the pair might be getting back together!

This is so exciting! Louis Tomlinson reportedly met up with his ex Eleanor Calder, 24, while she was in Los Angeles. The 25 year-old father is said to have been spending some time with his ex, according to The Sun. “Louis and Eleanor spent a lot of time in Los Angeles together this month,” a source told the publication.

The couple dated for three years before splitting in March 2015 allegedly due to hectic schedules, but now it looks like they might have found their way back to each other. “It’s early days but they are an item again,” the source said. Eleanor apparently flew into LA for work with Tommy Hilfiger for a fashion event along with the likes of Gigi Hadid and Lady Gaga, but reportedly skipped it to spend more time with Louis. Aw!

Allegedly “they had a really special three years together and they have found it quite easy to find that spark between them again,” the insider said. Eleanor obviously still held a very special place in Louis heart. She served as maid of honor for Louis’s mother Johannah’s wedding in 2014. Sadly, Johannah passed away after battling leukemia in Dec. 2 “No doubt she [Eleanor] will have been devastated by her passing and keen to show Louis support.”

Rumors that the pair might be getting back together started circling earlier after Eleanor refollowed Louis on Instagram. Fans immediately began buzzing about a reconciliation between the two. We’re totally for it! After the couple’s split, Louis began dating Danielle Campbell and became a first time father to baby Freddie with stylist Briana Jungwirth. Talk about twisted webs!

