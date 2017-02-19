Lisa Rinna Posts Sexy Naked Selfie — Thanks ‘Playboy’ For Bringing Back Nudity

Courtesy of Instagram

Well this is unexpected! Lisa Rinna decided to take it all off on Instagram with a special shoutout to ‘Playboy’ for their decision to print nude pics again. That’s one way to do it! Lisa’s steamy selfie has been deleted, but we have it here — click through to see it!

Hello, beautiful! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, 53, made the daring move of posing totally, 100 percent, completely nude on Instagram on February 19! The photo has since been deleted, presumably because of its incredibly scandalous nature. Lisa looks absolutely banging in the pic, a mirror selfie in what looks like a hotel room — the suitcase in the background is a giveaway — as she poses with her phone in hand.

Lisa’s body is absolutely flawless. Her toned shoulders and flat stomach are on display, as well as a hint of her hip. Oh, and her entire chest! Couldn’t forget about that! Lisa bared her breasts with no coverage to make a point about the beauty of the human body. As she says in the caption of the now-deleted photo, everyone should love their body, all of which are beautiful.

That’s why the two-time Playboy covergirl commends the magazine for their decision to start including nude photos again in their issues after axing them a year ago. “Cheers to @playboy for going back to nudes,” Lisa wrote. Hugh Hefner‘s son, Cooper Hefner, announced on Twitter that the legendary magazine would be including nude content again, starting with their March 2017 issue, with a headline blaring “Naked is Normal”.

Cooper explained that “the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but removing it entirely was a mistake. Nudity was never the problem because nudity isn’t a problem.” He’s right, and Lisa definitely agrees! And the gorgeous covergirl of their triumphant return issue happens to be Cooper’s fiancée, Vampire Diaries and Harry Potter star Scarlett Bryne!

