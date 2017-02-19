‘Last Night In Sweden’ Trump Invents Terrorist Attack & Twitter Freaks Out – See Epic Clap Backs

REX/Shutterstock

Here we go again! Donald Trump got the memes going this morning when he referenced a terrorist attack in Sweden on Feb. 18, that didn’t actually happen and the tweets are hilarious!

President Donald Trump, 70, got Twitter going on, Feb. 18 during a rally he gave in Florida. “You look at what’s happening in Germany, you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this. Sweden. They took in large numbers. They’re having problems like they never thought possible,” he told the crowd. The only problem was, nothing happened in Sweden last night.

People were super confused as to what the President was talking about. Former prime minister of Sweden Carl Bildt tweeted, “Sweden? Terrorist attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound.” The official Swedish Twitter account, which is controlled by a different Swedish citizen each week assured people all was well and wrote, “No. Nothing has happened here in Sweden. There has not been any terrorist attacks here. At all. The main news is all about Melfest.” Melfest is a competition in Sweden to decide on the country’s entry to the Eurovision Song Contest, as reported by the BBC. Emma, who has been tweeting from the official Swedish Twitter even followed up with, “What Trump might be referring to is an interview done in Foxe News where a documentary film maker, Ami Horowitz, talks about Sweden,” and continued in another tweet, “and he to missunderstanding how things work here. So it’s incorrect information on top of incorrect information.”

Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound. https://t.co/XWgw8Fz7tj — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) February 19, 2017

No. Nothing has happened here in Sweden. There has not ben any terrorist attacks here. At all. The main news right now is about Melfest. -> — @sweden / Emma (@sweden) February 19, 2017

Well of course, Twitter had an absolute field day and has been churning out memes all morning. “In Sweden a girl was carrying a horse last night! True story, no fake!” one user tweeted with a picture from the 1969 Pippi Longstocking movie. Another Twitter user posted a picture of the Northern Lights with the tweet, “No mister #Trump – This is not a chemical attack by terrorists. This is called the Northern Light.”

No mister #Trump – This is not a chemical attack by terrorists. This is called the Northern Light. #lastnightinsweden #jagärsverige #moron pic.twitter.com/osGocEiSnC — Bart van Ree (@bartvanree) February 19, 2017

Swedish police have released a picture of the man sought for last nights terror attack #lastnightinsweden #fakenews #alternativefacts #trump pic.twitter.com/OtrPnuR2Cp — John Sharrock (@metallicageek) February 19, 2017

Only Donald J Trump can gather 9,000 ppl, a natl stage & the attn of the media just to embarrass himself #swedenincident #lastnightinsweden pic.twitter.com/7IhUOTSGPj — Sally Carter ✨ (@GirlOnFireSally) February 19, 2017

Plenty of people used famous fictional characters in their memes. One tweet featured the Swedish chef from The Muppets and wrote, “Swedish police have released a picture of the man sought for last nights terror attack.” Another assured the President that Sweden would be safe in the hands of a superhero. LOL!

It’s not the first time the President has been the subject of some hilarious memes. A Reddit thread had the Internet cracking up over “tiny Trump.” Kellyanne Conway faced similar reactions after she talked about the nonexistent “Bowling Greene Massacre” on Hardball with Chris Matthews. “I bet it’s brand new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green Massacre. Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered,” she said.

