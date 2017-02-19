Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery: Chilling Pics Give Insight Into Terrifying Ordeal

FameFlyNet

Chilling new images have surfaced from Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery, with French media releasing pics from the crime scene and new surveillance footage of the harrowing ordeal. The photos give more insight into how truly terrifying this assault was for Kim. See the photos here.

Poor Kim Kardashian. French news outlet TFI published photos taken at the crime scene in October 2016 at Kim’s hotel in Paris, where she was bound, gagged, and held at gunpoint as masked men invaded her room and stole millions in jewelry. As if the account of the robbery and vicious attack weren’t bad enough, seeing photos taken at the crime scene makes the incident that much more terrifying.

Kim is such a strong woman. The photos released by TF1 are utterly bone chilling, showing a roll of black duct tape that was left behind by the robbers, used to bound Kim’s arms together. Knotted duct tape on the floor next to an evidence marker shows what was likely the tape used on Kim herself. Another pic shows Kim’s bedroom with the blankets on her bed all mussed, and something on the comforter. Evidence markers litter the floor. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE CRIME SCENE PHOTOS

The batch of photos also includes surveillance footage, which shows the suspects gathering in a cafe to talk before the robbery occurred. So scary! Kim was completely traumatized after the ordeal, when they took $10 million worth of her jewelry and threatened her life. Forget the jewelry; she thought she would be raped or murdered.

A new report states that husband Kanye West, 39, is trying to gently convince Kim to go back to Paris with him for Paris Fashion Week at the end of February. Their trip would be just five months after the robbery; it actually happened when she was in town for fall Fashion Week. They’d be there to see sister Kendall Jenner, 21, walk the runway. And it’s a guarantee that Kanye wouldn’t let Kim out of his sight the entire time!

