Kendall Jenner looks stunning in the new promo for her clothing line with Kylie Jenner, DropOne. The new iteration of their awesome Kendall+Kylie brand features a lot of sheer shirts, and Kendall wasn’t scared to flaunt her nipples and her piercing in a sample! Watch their provocative promo here!

Whoa! This could be the steamiest content Kendall Jenner, 21, and Kylie Jenner, 19, have ever released! The sisters announced their new fashion line DropOne, part of Kendall+Kylie, is finally available for purchase through an incredibly sexy video promo and accompanying photos.

Kendall+Kylie has gone through a few style changes since it was conceived (remember when it was just at PacSun?), and now it appears that the girls are taking a more high fashion approach to their line. Just take a look at Kendall in this photo! When someone says “Kendall Jenner’s wearing grey sweats and a turtleneck,” your mind definitely doesn’t go here. Kendall looks fabulous in a unique pair of oversized, paper bag waist sweats and an accompanying jacket that barely covers up her impossibly sheer top.

DropOne: SHOP NOW A post shared by Kendall + Kylie (@kendallandkylie) on Feb 17, 2017 at 12:36pm PST

Sure, wearing a sweatshirt and a turtleneck typically means Kendall would be as covered up as possible, but she has a different spin on the look. The black, sheer turtleneck dotted with stars is a total aughts throwback staple, and it’s awesome. She opted to go completely braless under it, revealing both her nipples and her piercing. So daring!

Kylie also rocked multiple sexy looks for the campaign! In one memorable part of the promo, she wears a tiny corset that barely contains her huge boobs. Talk about a look. We’re obsessed with all of the clothes in the new DropOne line, and can’t wait to see what these girls come up with next!

