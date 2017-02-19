John Legend Nails Epic Medley Of Hits During Sexy NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show

Image Courtesy of TNT

The NBA All-Star Game got a whole lot sexier, courtesy of John Legend. During halftime of the Feb. 19 basketball extravaganza, John charmed everyone with his trademark voice in a show that featured gigantic flames, amazing dancers and a powerful medley of his hits!

John Legend, 38, put the “smooth” in the Smoothie King Center, transforming the New Orleans, Louisiana stadium (and home of the New Orleans Pelicans) into one of the coolest places in the city! Or, close enough. This is New Orleans, after all, and John was on hand to celebrate both the town’s love of sport and music.

After kicking off the performance with giant flames and even hotter backup dancers, he switched into a sexy version of “Tonight (Best You Ever Had).” It was a wild medley of his hits, and while his wife, Chrissy Teigen, 31, watching, he pulled out a sweet version of “Love Me Now.”

After a bit of “used To Love U,” John turned the Big Easy into Emerald City with “Green Light.” It’s a bummer that Andre 3000, 41, wasn’t there to sing in person. That would have been incredible. John ended his set with a powerful version of “Glory,” as a choir joined him on the stage to close out the show in a magnificent way.

John Legend performing his song from La La Land at the #AllStarGame halftime is everything. pic.twitter.com/M4jDSjDcHF — Holli Alexa (@Holli_Alexa) February 20, 2017

Is there a cooler person on the planet than @johnlegend ? — Joseph Haydock (@PapaDock1961) February 20, 2017

This John legend performance already better than the entire first half of basketball #NBAAllStar #NBAAllStarWeekend — KnicksJets4life (@knicksjets4life) February 20, 2017

@johnlegend is straight killing it right now 💯 — Furco (@FurcoMusic) February 20, 2017

Best part of the All-Star Game? This John Legend halftime show 🙌🏼 — shelby (@shelbskaay) February 20, 2017

Earlier in the night, the NBA All-Star Game had already been treated to a fantastic music display, courtesy of The Roots. The hip-hop heavyweights (and house band on The Tonight Show) opened up the show with a musical based on the history of the NBA. They had some help, as everyone from DJ Jazzy Jeff, 52, to Michael B. Jordan, 30, pitched in to make it an unforgettable spectacular.

This is the third time in less than ten years that New Orleans hosted the NBA All-Star Game, according to The Advocate, as the game was relocated following North Carolina’s passage of HB2. The transgender “bathroom bill” was too much for the NBA to take, and they moved the game from Charlotte down to the Big Easy.

In the 2008 game, the halftime show featured such hometown legends as Dr. John, Allen Toussaint, Davell Crawford, Art Neville, Ivan Neville, Jon Batiste and Ellis Marsalis. The 2014 halftime show brought in Trombone Shorty, Janelle Monae, Gary Clark Jr., Dr. John and Earth, Wind and Fire. It seems for this edition, they only needed John Legend to fill the game with music. Nice.

What did you think about John Legend’s performance, HollywoodLifers? Do you think he was a good choice to play the halftime show? Who do you want to play in the 2018 NBA All Star game? Leave your suggestions below.

