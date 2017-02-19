Jennifer Lopez & Drake’s New Song: Find Out When It Will Be Released

Courtesy of Instagram

Drake and Jennifer Lopez’s romance may have fizzled out (for now), but that epic new song they were working on is definitely going to see the light of day. But will we hear it soon? HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE details!

“As far as the track they were working on together is concerned, Jennifer Lopez and Drake did work in the studio for a song they want to release together, yet neither of the perfectionists are super happy with the results so far. They are sending the song back to their producers to rework the lyrics and beat. Both J.Lo and Drake love their fans and when they drop a track together, they want it to be a smash,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

So, obviously, that’s both good and bad news. The good news is they want to release a song together and it’s definitely in the works. The bad news is it sounds like it’s going to need a lot of reworking, and it might be a while before we actually hear it.

But all good things are meant to be, right? That’s what we’d like to believe. Just like their romance that lasted just a few weeks, if it’s meant to be, it will be. And if you ask us, we think there’s a really good chance Jennifer Lopez and Drake’s new song may just be out in time to become the song of the summer in 2017.

During a red carpet interview at the Feb. 12 Grammy Awards, Jennifer Lopez, 47, called Drake, 30, “brilliant” and “talented,” and confirmed that “creative sparks” flew when they worked together on new music. So exciting! We can’t wait to hear the new song.

HollywoodLifers, are YOU excited for Jennifer Lopez and Drake’s new song? Tell us how you feel below!

