Courtesy of Instagram

Whoa there! Iggy Azalea flaunted her curves in a sexy video as she showed off some impressive new moves that you just have to see!

Iggy Azalea, 26, totally rocked her choreography in a new video she posted on Instagram on Feb. 18. The rapper wrote, “getting ready for,” with the flag emoji for Hong Kong. She’s heading to the city for a concert on Feb. 24 that is sure to amaze.

Getting ready for 🇭🇰 A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Feb 17, 2017 at 7:33pm PST

Iggy looked gorgeous as ever in the video as she flipped her stunning blonde locks around. You can hear some doing an eight count for Iggy in the background as she practiced her moves in booty shorts and some crazy high heels. She started out the video on her knees before sliding to the floor then she balanced on her front of her heels and started twerking. Get it, girl!

The Australian rapper has been hard at work getting ready for her tour, but she’s still found time to hang with her man French Montana, 32. The two got together with a bunch of friends to celebrate French’s birthday back in Nov. The party included famous faces like Drake, 30, P. Diddy’s, 47, son Quincy Combs, 25, Amber Rose, 33, and Diddy’s girlfriend Cassie, 30.

Iggy obviously looked fabulous in a long black dress with a sexy v-neck and a high slit that showed off her velvet grey boots. She accessorized with a fluffy pink coat to give her outfit an extra pop of color. Iggy and French show no signs of slowing down and kept the celebration going with a steamy Cabo vacation. It’s so good to see her moving on after breaking up with her fiancé Nick Young!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Iggy’s sexy move? Sound off in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.