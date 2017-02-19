Valentina Sampaio : Meet The First Trans Model To Cover ‘Vogue’ Paris — See Stunning Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

This is amazing! ‘Vogue’ Paris debuted its’ March cover to be the gorgeous Valentina Sampaino. You have to see the beautiful Brazilian trans model’s cover!

Bonjour, Valentina Sampaino! The 22 year-old Brazilian beauty rocked her Vogue Paris cover and we just cannot get over it! She has joined history in the making as the first transgender model to be on the cover of a French magazine. How major is that?

Vogue Paris’s editor-in-chief Emmanuelle Alt praised Valentina and said, “Beyond her evident physical qualities and her sparkling personality, Sampaio embodies a long and painful fight against being perceived as a ‘gender exile.'”

The model was declared her a “femme fatale” and “transgender beauty” in the mag.

Emmanuelle translated some of her letter to English and said, “We are living in a world at the moment, what is happening right now, we are stepping back,” when she spoke with American Vogue. “Instead of being in a constant evolution, which is what should happen, human rights . . . they’re not going in a good direction. This cover is about the importance of those rights, and that we still need to make progress on an awful lot of stuff.” That’s so powerful.

Valentina could not believe she was going to be a cover girl. Emmanuelle described the touching moment. “I could see that it was an emotional moment for Valentina; she couldn’t believe it. She spoke to her agent in Portuguese, and then her agent translated, asking us if it was a trial, or if it was really going to happen, and I said, ‘Yes, it’s really going to happen.’” Love it!

