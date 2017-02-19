Donald Trump Fires Senior Security Official For Making Lewd Comments About Ivanka

REX/Shutterstock

That’ll teach him! Donald Trump reportedly fired a senior security official, Craig Deare, after he commented about his daughter Ivanka Trump’s good looks and more. Craig was later escorted out of his office! Here’s the shocking details!

You’re fired! Donald Trump, 70, decided to terminate a senior administration official after he made lewd comments about his daughter Ivanka Trump, 35, at a private event. Craig Deare was escorted out of the Executive Office Building in Washington on Feb. 17, after also criticizing the president’s policies and discussing the “dysfunction in the White House,” according to the DailyMail. Only one month ago, Donald appointed him to head the National Security Council’s Western Hemisphere division, but things clearly didn’t work out with their opposing views.

Donald’s decision to fire Craig came after he made contraversial remarks on Feb. 17 during a private talk at the Wilson Center, current and former administration officials said. Craig reportedly made “awkward” comments about how physically attractive Ivanka is. Donald has also made similar remarks about his daughter before. “She does have a very nice figure,” he said on The View in 2006. “I’ve said that if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps, I would be dating her.”

The former senior security official also blasted Trump’s administration policies on Latin America, especially regarding their relations with Mexico. Donald has already signed an order to build a border wall, with the intention of delivering his campaign promise, causing mixed reactions.

A senior White House official confirmed that Craig is no longer working at the National Security Council. He’s also the second senior NSC official to leave in a week! Now, Craig has returned to the position he previously held at the National Defense University. He has a long history there, as he’s been on the faculty in Washington since 2001. Craig has yet to comment on the ordeal.

HollywoodLifers, Do you think Donald made the right decision? Leave your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.