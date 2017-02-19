Tarek & Christina El Moussa Put On ‘Act’ For Cameras: Can’t Handle Being Around Each Other

FameFlyNet/Courtesy of Instagram

The situation has gotten so tense between ‘Flip or Flop’ stars Christina and Tarek El Moussa that they can’t stand being in the same room! But they won’t let fans see any drama, though, a source tells us EXCLUSIVELY. Christina and Tarek are putting on ‘an act’ for cameras!

It’s no secret that things between Christina El Moussa, 35, and Tarek El Moussa, 35, have gotten nasty. The home improvement industry’s favorite couple went through a very public and very loud split after suffering from some personal problems. While one would think that things would be cooling down between the estranged couple as they deal with their split, it’s only heating up!

Don’t forget that they’re still business partners and the stars of their own HGTV reality show, Flip or Flop! Their ill feelings for each other have to be put aside for the sake of the show, and it seems to be only making things worse. Yikes!

“[Christina and Tarek’s] relationship is really bad and they are only pretending to be nice to one another,” the source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s all an act for the cameras, their fans and more than anyone, producers and network heads who could potentially give them their own solo shows.”

Smart move! Their show is all based on a happily married couple flipping houses together, so it’s important that they keep that up on television. It’s getting harder by the day, though, as they start moving on with other people. Tarek and Christina are both smarting over each other’s new partners, the source tells us.

“Tarek is still livid that Christina is now dating Gary [Anderson, the couple’s former contractor],” the source said. “He considers it a total betrayal. Meanwhile Christina hears about Tarek going out with young women practically half his age and it disgusts her. She can hardly handle being around him.”

HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Christina and Tarek will ever make amends? Tell us in the comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.