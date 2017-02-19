Hannah Jeter, Kim K. & 19 More Stars Who Look Flawless In Bikinis While Pregnant

SpalshNews/Image Courtesy of Rueven Afanador/Sports Illustrated/Beyonce.Com/Instagram

These stars are pregnant and proud — as they should be! Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Hannah Jeter, Beyonce and plenty more have put their bare baby bumps on full display in bikinis, and they look incredible doing it. Check out our favorite pregnant bikini pics here!

If you saw Hannah Jeter’s spread in the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, you’d have no idea she was already a few weeks pregnant with her and Derek Jeter’s first child. The gorgeous supermodel is flaunting her usual, perfect figure in the shoot, but has confirmed that she took the pics AFTER finding out she was expecting. We cannot wait to see more maternity looks from her — because she’s basically going to be the cutest expecting mom EVER.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian, 36, received a TON of criticism for her maternity style while she was pregnant with her daughter, North West, 3. Despite the haters consistently commenting on her weight gain, though, Kim always wore what she felt comfortable in, which included various two-piece bathing suits during family vacations. Who the heck hates on a pregnant person for their weight, anyway!?

Then, of course, there are the stars who actually announce their pregnancies by flaunting bare bumps. Beyonce, 35, had everyone talking when she confirmed she was pregnant with twins on Feb. 1, 2017, and the next day, she released new photos from her pregnancy photo shoot, which included stunning pics of her underwater in a bikini. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley took a similar route this year, posing in her swimsuit for an Instagram pic that revealed her already-growing belly.

There’s more where these came from, though! Click through the gallery above to see photos of stars flaunting their baby bumps in bikinis!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think rocked a bikini best while pregnant?! Would you ever show off your bump like this?

