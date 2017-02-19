Camilla Cabello Films New Music Video Following ‘Intense’ Fifth Harmony Split

FameFlynet

Check out Camila Cabello! The former Fifth Harmony member moves on after her dramatic departure from the group with a fun new video in Miami!

How incredible does Camila Cabello, 19, look while filming her new solo music video? The former Fifth Harmony member definitely has a fun video in the works with Columbian music artist J Balvin. Despite her dramatic split from the girl group where she got her start, Camila is totally putting her best foot forward to move on with music of her own.

Camila looked great in some fun and flirty outfits for her music as she filmed in Miami, Florida. She sported a cute off the shoulder crop with matching high-waisted floral skirt and red pumps. She also had an all white ensemble that also featured an off the shoulder crop top and strappy red sandals. Love how Camila connected her two outfits and looked super cute! She danced and posed near some vintage cars on the Miami streets and now we totally can’t wait to see this video!

Camila revealed she has not been talking with any of the members of Fifth Harmony since she left the group. When asked if she has tried to reach out toLauren Jauregui, 20, Ally Brooke, 23, Normani Kordei, 20, and Dinah Jane, 19, Camila said, “I did, yeah. I don’t want to get into the details of that, because it was really intense and it’s hard for me to talk about. It makes me sad,” in her interview with Billboard magazine.

She definitely is not afraid to say when she’s uncomfortable with something. Camila even wrote about some moments during her time with Fifth Harmony where she had an issue with how they were supposed to dress. “Especially with being a girl group, there’s been a lot of times where people have tried to sexualize us to just get more attention. Unfortunately, sex sells. There’s definitely been times where there’s stuff that I have not been comfortable with and I’ve had to put my foot down,” she wrote in Lena Dunham’s Lenny Letter.

